Scotland call-up for Millwall's Jordan Archer and Hibs' Steven Whittaker

Jordan Archer helped Millwall win promotion to the English Championship

Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer has received his first call-up to the Scotland squad, with Hibernian utility man Steven Whittaker being recalled.

Newcastle United duo Grant Hanley and Matt Ritchie also return for World Cup qualifiers against Lithuania and Malta.

And West Bromwich Albion winger Matt Phillips is back too from injury.

But there is no place again for in-form Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor, while Aberdeen and Rangers are not represented in Gordon Strachan's party.

Archer replaces injured Hull City goalkeeper David Marshall and is chosen ahead of Hearts' Jack Hamilton, who had been called into the squad for June's 2-2 draw with England as injury cover.

But the 24-year-old former Scotland Under-21 cap, who helped Millwall win promotion to the English Championship, will be third choice behind Celtic's Craig Gordon and Hull City's Allan McGregor.

Gordon is one of six players in the squad from Brendan Rodgers' Scottish Premiership leaders and reigning champions.

Steven Whittaker has scored once on his return to Hibs from Norwich City

The 33-year-old Whittaker, who moved to Hibs from Norwich City this summer, last played for Scotland as he earned his 31st cap in a 1-0 win over Denmark in March 2016.

Hanley, Ritchie and Phillips had all missed out on the squad to face England through injury.

Central defender Hanley, who has not played since April, is preferred to Aberdeen's Mark Reynolds this time despite not being even on the bench for Newcastle since their promotion back to the Premier League.

Also dropping out of the squad are Swansea City left-back Stephen Kingsley and midfielders Kenny McLean, of Aberdeen, James Morrison, of West Brom, and Brighton's Jamie Murphy.

Murphy, McLean, Hamilton, Hibs midfielder John McGinn and Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher had been dropped from the squad to face England after Strachan slimmed it down from a provisional squad of 29.

McGinn and Fletcher, who scored his side's winner against Fulham on Saturday, are included this time, but there is no place for the latter's club-mate and fellow striker Jordan Rhodes.

Scotland, who lie fourth in Group F, face Lithuania in Vilnius on 1 September and then host Malta three days later at Hampden Park.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Archer (Millwall), Craig Gordon (Celtic), Allan McGregor (Hull City)

Defenders: Ikechi Anya (Derby County), Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian), Grant Hanley (Newcastle United), Russell Martin (Norwich City), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Kieran Tierney (Celtic), Steven Whittaker (Hibernian)

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Celtic), Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday), Scott Brown (Celtic), Tom Cairney (Fulham), Darren Fletcher (Stoke City), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), James McArthur (Crystal Palace), John McGinn (Hibernian), Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion), Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United), Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United)

Forwards: Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday), Leigh Griffiths (Celtic), Chris Martin (Derby County), Steven Naismith (Norwich City)