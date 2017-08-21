Nadir Ciftci: Celtic striker joins Plymouth Argyle on loan

Nadir Ciftci has played in the Europa League, and in Champions League qualifying for Celtic

Plymouth Argyle have signed striker Nadir Ciftci on a season-long loan from Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

The 25-year-old, from Turkey, joined Celtic from Dundee United for £1.5m in 2015, but made just 11 starts.

It is the third season in a row that he has left Scotland on loan, with spells at Eskisehirspor, in his home country, and Polish club Pogon Szczecin.

Ciftci last played for Brendan Rodgers' side in February, but has not scored for Celtic since December 2015.

He has previously played in England for Portsmouth, scoring once in 19 Championship appearances during the 2010-11 campaign.

