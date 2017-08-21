Birmingham sign Arsenal pair Carl Jenkinson and Cohen Bramall on season-long loans

Carl Jenkinson won an England cap in November 2012

Birmingham City have signed Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson and Cohen Bramall on loan until the end of the season.

Right-back Jenkinson, 25, made just five appearances for Arsenal last season after spending the previous two campaigns on loan with West Ham.

Left-back Bramall, 21, moves after joining the Gunners from non-league side Hednesford Town in January.

Both defenders could make their debuts in Tuesday's EFL Cup second round tie against Bournemouth at St Andrew's.

Jenkinson departs on his third loan spell in four seasons, having made 62 appearances for Arsenal since arriving from Charlton in 2011.

Bramall is yet to play for Arsenal's first team after his move from Hednesford, but was a part of the club's pre-season tour of Australia and China.

They are Birmingham's fifth and sixth signings this summer, following David Stockdale, Marc Roberts, Cheikh N'Doye and Isaac Vassell's arrivals at the club.

