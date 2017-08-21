Nuno warns Wolves must be prepared for physical sides after loss to Cardiff City

Nuno Espirito Santo was appointed Wolves head coach in May

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolves have to be prepared to deal with opponents who try to disrupt them.

Cardiff became the first team to beat Wolves in the Championship this season, winning 2-1 at Molineux on Saturday.

Nuno was critical of Cardiff's physical approach, but admitted Wolves need to learn how to play against it.

"Cardiff were clear: they had a game plan to cut down our space, be aggressive and don't allow our players the freedom to be creative," he said.

"But we didn't do a good game - we made too many mistakes and we have to analyse this approach and avoid these kinds of situations."

Goals from Joe Ralls and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing won it for league leaders Cardiff, despite Leo Bonatini's strike for Wolves, who are third after taking nine points from their opening four matches.

But rather than alter their own style of play following the defeat, former Porto manager Nuno said Wolves will simply have to become stronger.

He told BBC WM: "I cannot change the way teams face us. I'm not concerned by that, I'm concerned that we need to be able to deal with every moment and every situation in the game.

"Even though in this game the ball was in play less than we expect in football, we have to be prepared for it.

"We have to be mentally strong to deal with these kinds of provocations and physically strong to deal with the duels."