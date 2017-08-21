BBC Sport - Spain hit two late goals to grab a 3-2 win over France in the Uefa U19 Women's final

Spain deny France in Uefa Women's Under-19 final

Spain score twice in the last five minutes beat France 3-2 in a dramatic Uefa Under-19 Women's Final in Belfast.

France twice led with Mathilde Bourdieu's goal cancelled out by Patricia Guijarro before Emelyne Laurent restored the French side's advantage.

However Damaris Egurrola levelled on 85 and after France's Pauline Dechilly was sent off, Guijarro headed the winner as Spain ended a run of three final defeats in the Under-19 tournament.

