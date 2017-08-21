Dougie Freedman: Crystal Palace appoint former player and manager as sporting director

Dougie Freedman has not managed since he was sacked by Nottingham Forest last year

Crystal Palace have appointed former player and manager Dougie Freedman as the club's sporting director.

Freedman, 43, has not managed since he was sacked by Nottingham Forest in March 2016 after 13 months in charge.

The Scot made 330 league appearances in two spells at Palace, taking over as manager in January 2011 before leaving to join Bolton in October 2012.

"I felt this was a position the club needed," said Palace manager Frank de Boer, 47.

"I always worked with a sporting director during my time as manager at Ajax - I am looking forward to working with Dougie in this transfer window and beyond."

Freedman applied for the vacant head coach role at Hearts earlier this month, saying the Scottish Premiership side's director of football model would play to his strengths.

Dutchman De Boer, who was appointed to succeed Sam Allardyce in the summer, has started the Premier League season with back-to-back defeats by Huddersfield and Liverpool.

"This is a position I have been looking to fill for a while," said Eagles chairman Steve Parish.

"I'm delighted that Dougie has agreed to accept the position and look forward to continuing Crystal Palace's progression to become a solid Premier League club with the right infrastructure."