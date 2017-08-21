Rob Maclean: St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright keeps proving his worth

Media playback is not supported on this device Scottish Premiership highlights: St Johnstone 1-0 Partick Thistle

Commentator Rob Maclean provides his take on another weekend of Scottish football action.

Ignoring Wright is the wrong decision

Another managerial short list. Another snub for St Johnstone's Tommy Wright.

It appears he's not a contender for the situation vacant at Hearts, just as he's been bypassed for other jobs which seemed the perfect fit.

Not that Saints fans are complaining. They want their gaffer to stay where he is and keep up the overachievement.

The Perth team have opened up the Premiership season with three straight successes, for the first time, the latest a 1-0 home win against Partick Thistle on Saturday.

And Wright's revitalisation of Rangers reject Michael O'Halloran - who has scored four goals in four games - speaks volumes for the way the football operation is run.

McGregor is worthy of Scotland call up

Media playback is not supported on this device WATCH: McGregor nets two goals in three matches for Celtic

I'm really surprised there's no place in Gordon Strachan's latest Scotland squad for Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor.

Scottish football's Invincibles supply six players for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Lithuania and Malta. I would have made it seven.

McGregor put his name in the weekend headlines with one of the goals at Kilmarnock which took Celtic to the top of the Premiership, where they'll remain for the rest of the season.

He often weighs in with a few goals, but it's his top-level all-round midfield performances which, for me, make him a stick-on for full international honours.

And cramming as many Celtic players, with their winning habit, into the Scotland team has to make all sorts of sense.

No need for McCann to fret about Dundee

Media playback is not supported on this device Scottish Premiership highlights: Aberdeen 2-1 Dundee

Neil McCann won't be pressing the panic button with his Dundee team pointless and propping up the Premiership. He's quite right.

Not just because we're only three games into the league season. But, if you've seen the Dark Blues in action you'll realise there's been a dramatic difference between performances and results.

I watched them close-up at Hamilton and, on Saturday, in Aberdeen. In both matches they created a hatful of chances.

Missing glaring opportunities is clearly a concern for McCann, but at this stage of the campaign he'll be happy about Dundee's creative qualities.

They've had lots of injuries as well, including four missing centre-backs, so there are still plenty of reasons to be cheerful about the season ahead.

Stirling Albion making headway under Mackay

Dave Mackay's Stirling Albion are two points clear at the top of League Two

For the first time in 13 years, Stirling Albion have won their first three league games of the season.

Former St Johnstone skipper Dave Mackay took over as Binos manager last November when they were second bottom of League Two and running the risk of dropping right out of the SPFL.

A dressing-room clearout turned things around, results improved and they finished in the relative comfort of mid-table.

Dave doesn't want to have to stage another great escape this time around and the accent is on a promotion push rather than a relegation scrap.

Stirling Albion have started the way they mean to go on with the only 100% record so far in Scottish football's fourth tier.