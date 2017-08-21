Football transfer gossip: Coutinho, Barkley, Evans, Mbappe, Costa

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Paris St-Germain are close to agreeing a season-long loan deal for Monaco and France striker Kylian Mbappe, 18. (Sky Sports)

Barcelona have failed again in their bid to sign Liverpool and Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 25. (Mirror)

Spain striker Diego Costa, 28, has been ordered by Atletico Madrid to make peace with Chelsea before they consider buying him for £25m. (Sun)

Manchester City are on the brink of giving up on signing West Brom and Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans, 29, and will bid £20m for Middlesbrough centre-back Ben Gibson, 24, instead. (Independent)

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing a £20m bid for injured Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, 23, but still face competition from Chelsea. (Telegraph)

West Ham are already looking at potential successors to manager Slaven Bilic following their disappointing start to the season. (Mirror)

Manchester United are keen on Fulham teenager Ryan Sessegnon. The 17-year-old left-back has been a target for Tottenham. (Sky Sports)

Lille are ready to offer £36m for Chelsea's 23-year-old Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi. (Mirror)

Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare says that the futures of Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, 26 and England midfielder Danny Drinkwater, 27, might not be resolved until the final few days of the transfer window. (Leicester Mercury)

Southampton and Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk, 26, has been pictured training with their under-23 side despite handing in a transfer request at the club. (Express)

Chelsea will only make a bid for Van Dijk if they get the go-ahead from Saints, who have insisted the central defender is not for sale. (Telegraph)

Newcastle United have ditched plans to sign Montenegro striker Stevan Jovetic, 27, from Inter Milan but remain confident over a deal for Sampdoria and Belgium midfielder Dennis Praet, 23. (TalkSport)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is yet to decide whether 20-year-old winger Ryan Kent will be sent out on loan for the 2017-18 season. (Liverpool Echo)

Hull City are in advanced talks with Arsenal over a deal to sign 22-year-old Spanish midfielder Jon Toral. (Sky Sports)

Leeds United want Middlesbrough and Benin striker Rudy Gestede, 28, and NEC's Dutch forward Jay-Roy Grot, 19, as they search for Chris Wood's replacement following his exit to Burnley. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Chelsea target and Italy midfielder Claudio Marchisio, 31, has revealed he wants to leave Serie A champions Juventus. (Gazzetta dello Sport via TalkSport)

The Blues have also considered making a move for Leicester City and England striker Jamie Vardy, 30, this summer. (Metro)

Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp has confirmed his interest in 21-year-old Southampton striker Sam Gallagher. (Birmingham Mail)

And he is also ready to break Birmingham's transfer record with a £7m bid for Torino and Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah, 25. (Mirror)

Burnley have made an £8m offer to French Ligue 2 side Lorient for Ghania forward Abdul Majeed Waris, 25. (Burnley Express)

West Ham have ruled out England striker Andy Carroll, 28, leaving on loan but are open to the idea of a permanent transfer, with the player linked with a return to Newcastle. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Tottenham's England midfielder Dele Alli, 21, is looking to change his agent, with a view to increasing his £60,000-a-week wages. (Daily Mail)

Meanwhile...

Manchester United's Anthony Martial has finally responded to a fan who tweeted him every day for 77 days.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos says he prefers Premier League referees to the officials in La Liga after the 31-year-old picked up his 23rd red card for Madrid against Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United winger Ashley Young played just under 60 minutes of a reserve team game against Swansea on Monday after suffering a groin injury in May.

Best of Monday's transfer news

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi, 25, could leave the club, with Inter Milan interested in signing the Germany international, who is valued at £35m. (Daily Star)

Barcelona will try to sign Paris St-Germain's 29-year-old former Manchester United midfielder Angel di Maria if they fail to sign Philippe Coutinho, 25, from Liverpool. (Mundo Deportivo, via Daily Mirror)

Manchester City are ready to break the world transfer record and meet forward Lionel Messi's £275m buyout clause at Barcelona. (Yahoo Sport - in French)

City officials have met Messi's representatives to discuss the possibility of a move for the 30-year-old Argentine to the Etihad. (Daily Record)

Arsenal have offered winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 24, a four-year contract worth £125,000 a week to fend off interest from Chelsea. (Daily Star)