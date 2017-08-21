Harry Kewell: Crawley Town head coach promises to 'correct' poor start

Harry Kewell has lost all four of his competitive games in charge of Crawley

Head coach Harry Kewell has vowed to turn things around after a losing start to his managerial career at Crawley.

The former Leeds and Liverpool winger, 38, took charge of Crawley in May but they are bottom of League Two after three successive defeats.

"The way we've lost the games is disappointing and it hurts us," Kewell told BBC Sussex.

"My boys are strong enough to take it on the chin. They're willing to fight and we will correct this."

Kewell's side have scored just twice in the four matches he has overseen, also losing 5-1 at Championship club Birmingham in the EFL Cup first round.

But the Australian remains confident he can get his side back on track, starting with a game against early league leaders Swindon on Saturday.

He said: "We work very hard in keeping the ball but the little round thing's got to go in the back of the net to make everybody happy.

"It will happen. If you create enough chances, it will change."