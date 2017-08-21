Lukas Podolski: Ex-Arsenal and Germany striker considers legal action over photo error

Lukas Podolski scored 31 goals in 82 appearances for Arsenal

Former Arsenal forward Lukas Podolski is considering legal action after a right-wing website printed a photo of him with an article about illegal immigration.

The ex-Germany international was pictured by Breitbart under the headline: "Spanish Police Crack Gang Moving Migrants on Jet-Skis".

The website has since amended the article and apologised to Podolski.

But the World Cup winner, 32, has asked his lawyer to look into the case.

Breitbart updated the story with a new picture and said: "A previous version of this story included an image of Lukas Podolski on a jet ski. This image appeared as an illustration of a person on a jet ski.

"Breitbart London wishes to apologise to Mr Podolski," the editor's note read.

"There is no evidence Mr Podolski is either a migrant gang member, nor being human trafficked. We wish Mr Podolski well in his recently announced international retirement."

Podolski, who now plays for Japanese side Vissel Kobe, made his final international appearance for Germany in March against England, scoring the only goal in a 1-0 victory.

He left Arsenal in January 2015 to join Italian club Inter Milan on loan, before then moving to Galatasaray in Turkey.