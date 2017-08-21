Josephine Henning: Arsenal Women re-sign Germany defender from Lyon

Josephine Henning scored for Germany against Italy at Euro 2017 this summer.

Arsenal have re-signed Germany defender Josephine Henning from Women's Champions League holders Lyon.

The 27-year-old left the Gunners for France at the end of the 2016 Women's Super League season and went on to help Lyon win the treble.

She has also won the Champions League with Turbine Potsdam and VFL Wolfsburg and helped Paris Saint-Germain reach the final in 2015.

"I have unfinished business here," Henning told Arsenal's website.

Arsenal manager Pedro Martinez Losa added: "Josy is an incredibly intelligent player who reads the game with precision.

"She brings so much to the squad and we are all delighted to have been able to bring her back to our club."