Hamilton midfielder Greg Docherty signs new two-year contract

Docherty (grounded) was fouled for an Accies penalty in their 3-1 victory at Hibs on Saturday

Hamilton Academical midfielder Greg Docherty has signed a new two-year contract extension.

The 20-year-old, who has scored five goals in 89 appearances, is now attached to the Scottish Premiership club until May 2020.

He netted the only goal in last season's play-off final against Dundee United.

Docherty has been with the Accies since he was 10 and made his debut in December 2013.

Meanwhile, Accies manager Martin Canning has confirmed that he has not registered himself as a player this season.

Canning, 35, succeeded Alex Neil in January 2015, having joined as a central defender in 2008.

He made his last appearance on the pitch as a late substitute in a goalless league draw with Dundee United in February 2016.