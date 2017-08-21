Hearts take stock on hunt for new head coach

Daly (left) has overseen Hearts' three league matches this season, with assistance from Austin McPhee

The Hearts board will meet in the next 24 hours to assess progress on the club's search for a new head coach.

Owner Ann Budge has been leading a four-strong team who have been interviewing candidates over the past two weeks.

It is highly likely that Jon Daly will remain in charge for Saturday's Premiership visit to Motherwell.

Dougie Freedman, who was interviewed, has taken up the position of sporting director at Crystal Palace, where he previously played and managed.

Former England boss Steve McClaren was on a shortlist of targets but has since gone to Maccabi Tel Aviv as a coaching consultant.

Interim head coach Daly has been interviewed, along with former Tynecastle players Steven Pressley and Paul Hartley, while contact has been made with Billy Davies.

BBC Scotland understands the board will have three options at their disposal.

If they decide there is an outstanding candidate, they will make a move towards appointing him as a replacement for Ian Cathro

If they decide that two or more candidates are potential head coaches then second interviews will be arranged

If neither of the above apply then they move on to candidates who are already in a job but have indicated through their representatives they would be interested

BBC Scotland has also learned that Scot Gardiner will be leaving at the end of the month. Gardiner joined the club as part of the business management team back in July 2014 just a few weeks after Budge assumed control.