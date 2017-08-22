Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Motherwell, Aberdeen, Dundee, St Johnstone, Cardiff, Hull, Ipswich

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Hearts captain Steven Pressley is the new favourite to become the Edinburgh club's new head coach after Dougie Freedman, one of the other leading candidates, was appointed as sporting director of Crystal Palace. Paul Hartley, Billy Davies and current interim head coach Jon Daly are the other names on the shortlist. (The Scotsman)

Hearts plan to decide this week whether to offer trialist goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin, the 29-year-old previously with Burton Albion, a contract. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Cardiff City are the latest club to be scouting Motherwell winger Chris Cadden, but English Championship rivals Hull City are still leading the race to sign the Scotland Under-21 cap. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell was spotted at Manchester City's game against Everton on Monday and it is believed he was at the Etihad to finalise another loan deal for City winger Patrick Roberts. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has insisted that Jozo Simunovic, who is interesting Burnley and Torino, is not for sale despite fellow central defender Rivaldo Coetzee being expected to finalise a £800,000 transfer from Ajax Cape Town in the next 48 hours. (Daily Record)

Brendan Rodgers has admitted to being stunned that Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor has been ignored again by Scotland head coach Gordon Strachan - especially when he saw who did make the latest national squad. (Evening Times)

Steven Pressley, who is linked with Hearts, was previously manager of Fleetwood Town

Scotland head coach Gordon Strachan has said he stuck with Robert Snodgrass, who has been transfer listed by West Ham United and left out of their squad, for next month's World Cup ties because he promised the midfielder loyalty for previous performances. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes that Scotland winger James Forrest, as well as team-mate Callum McGregor, are undervalued by the Scottish champions' supporters. (Evening Times)

Celtic midfielder Brown expects the Glasgow side, who lead Astana 5-0 going into the second leg of their play-off, to qualify from their Champions League group. (The Herald)

Motherwell chief operating officer Alan Burrows has insisted that it is great for Scottish football that Celtic look set to earn £30m in the Champions League - especially as it will also reward every other Premiership club with a cheque for £365,000. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne says Celtic qualifying for the Champions League group stage is brilliant news for Scottish football but bad news for the Dons' hopes of closing the gap on Brendan Rodgers' side. (Daily Record)

Celtic look likely to be one of the fourth seeds in Thursday's Champions League group draw, but midfielder Nir Bitton reckons his side will be the pot four team no-one wants to meet. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts trialist Jon McLaughlin was also on trial with Hull City this summer

Celtic are 64th in the latest Uefa club rankings, with Aberdeen in 174th, St Johnstone up one to 219th, Motherwell in 247th, Hibernian 270th, Hearts 294th and Rangers in 308th place. (Daily Record)

Dundee chief John Nelms, whose club announced plans on Friday for a new stadium at Camperdown Park, hopes to see his team playing there by 2020 and says city rivals United can join them there - but only on the Dark Blues' terms. (Evening Telegraph)

Former Ipswich Town and Scotland midfielder John Wark cannot believe Rangers sold Joe Garner and Martyn Waghorn to the English Championship club for a combined fee of around only £1m, with the strikers sharing seven goals between them so far this season. (Daily Record)

Head coach Gordon Strachan has warned Scotland not to be "spooked" by the synthetic pitch on which they will try to regain World Cup qualifying momentum against Lithuania next week. (The Scotsman)