Egypt amends rules on overseas players

The Egyptian league kicks off on 15 September after the international break

The Egypt Football Association has changed its regulations on the number of overseas players clubs can sign.

Clubs will now be able to sign four foreign players an increase from the three previously permitted.

In addition clubs can also sign a maximum of two further players from Syria or Palestine.

Zamalek have already taken advantage of the rule change to sign two Syrian players while Al Ahly are also in talks to do the same.

The meeting between football association board and the presidents of the clubs also discussed the return of fans to stadiums.

"The meeting also discussed the fans' return to the stands, as there will be another meeting with interior ministry officials to set the ways to allow fans to enter the stadiums, the allowed numbers, and the responsibilities of each club," the statement added.

Domestic games in Egypt have been held behind closed doors since February 2012 when more than 72 Al Ahly fans died in clashes at the Port Said stadium.