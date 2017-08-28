Zamalek name Montenegrin Nebojsa Jovovic as coach

Nebojsa Jovovic lead Jordan's Al Faisaly to the final of the Arab Champions Cup earlier this month

Egyptian club Zamalek have announced that Montenegrin Nebojsa Jovovic has signed a two-year deal as coach.

He replaces Portuguese coach Augusto Inacio who left the club in July after less than four months in charge.

Jovovic impressed chairman Mortada Mansour after he helped Jordan's Faisaly reach the final of the Arab Champions Cup earlier this month.

Faisaly beat Egyptian rivals Al Ahly twice en route to finishing as runners-up.

The Cairo giants were close to hiring former Belgium coach Franky Vercauteren last week, but talks between the two parties broke down last week.

Zamalek, who were African Champions League runners-up in 2016, finished third in the Egyptian league last season 21 points behind winners Al Ahly as they retained their title.

Since Mansour was elected as Zamalek president the club has had 15 coaches including Mido, Hossam Hassan, Portuguese Jesualdo Ferreira and Scot Alex McLeish.