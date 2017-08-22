Gordon Bartlett: Wealdstone boss steps down after 22 years in charge
National League South side Wealdstone are looking for a new manager for the first time since 1995.
Gordon Bartlett has stepped aside after 22 years to take on a new role with the west London club, encompassing youth development and community football.
"It's time for a change and the buck stops with me," the 61-year-old school teacher said.
"Despite my huge disappointment to step aside after 22 years, I believe the club will benefit from a new approach."
Bartlett's appointment as the Stones' manager pre-dates Arsene Wenger's arrival at Arsenal by 16 months.
He led them to three promotions and they finished eighth in National League South last season, their highest placing in the football pyramid since 1988.
But with the ambitious Stones chasing promotion, their current position of 18th led Bartlett and chairman Peter Marsden to agree a fresh start was required.
"Gordon has been pivotal in the club re-establishing itself as a force in the non-league game. He is quite simply a Wealdstone legend," Marsden said.
Bartlett, Wealdstone and June 1995
- Since Bartlett was appointed at Wealdstone, there have been 252 managerial changes in the Premier League alone.
- Ten years before his arrival, the Stones completed the non-league double - winning the Alliance League and FA Trophy in 1985.
- Stuart Pearce, Vinnie Jones and Jermaine Beckford all began their careers with Wealdstone.
- Nowadays, the club is best known for supporter Gordon Hill, whose video rants achieved him social media fame and the nickname 'The Wealdstone Raider'.
- When Bartlett took over, Blackburn were champions of England, Everton the FA Cup holders, Bruce Rioch had just become Arsenal manager and actors Robson and Jerome were at number one in the charts.