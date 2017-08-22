Gordon Bartlett: Wealdstone boss steps down after 22 years in charge

Gordon Bartlett played for Denver Dynamos in NASL, the 1970s forerunner of Major League Soccer

National League South side Wealdstone are looking for a new manager for the first time since 1995.

Gordon Bartlett has stepped aside after 22 years to take on a new role with the west London club, encompassing youth development and community football.

"It's time for a change and the buck stops with me," the 61-year-old school teacher said.

"Despite my huge disappointment to step aside after 22 years, I believe the club will benefit from a new approach."

Bartlett's appointment as the Stones' manager pre-dates Arsene Wenger's arrival at Arsenal by 16 months.

He led them to three promotions and they finished eighth in National League South last season, their highest placing in the football pyramid since 1988.

But with the ambitious Stones chasing promotion, their current position of 18th led Bartlett and chairman Peter Marsden to agree a fresh start was required.

"Gordon has been pivotal in the club re-establishing itself as a force in the non-league game. He is quite simply a Wealdstone legend," Marsden said.

