County Antrim Shield: Linfield to start defence against Ballyclare

Linfield celebrate their Co Antrim Shield success at the Ballymena Showgrounds in February

Linfield will begin their bid to retain the County Antrim Shield with a first-round game against Ballyclare Comrades at Dixon Park next month.

Premiership sides have been kept apart with last season's beaten finalists Crusaders hosting Donegal Celtic while Cliftonville entertain Knockbreda.

Glentoran will take on Crumlar Star, Ballymena United welcome H&W Welders and Carrick Rangers meet PSNI.

Ards travel to Larne while Dundela face Glebe Rangers.

All eight ties will be played on Tuesday, 19 September.

Linfield's 3-1 victory over the Crues in March secured the first of three trophies for the Blues last season.

County Antrim Shield first round

Glentoran v Crumlin Star

Ballyclare Comrades v Linfield

Cliftonville v Knockbreda

Carrick Rangers v PSNI

Larne v Ards

Dundela v Glebe Rangers

Crusaders v Donegal Celtic

Ballymena Utd v H&W Welders