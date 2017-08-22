Women's Champions League: Hibernian Ladies 5-0 Swansea City Ladies

Lucy Graham scored twice for Hibs against Swansea

Midfielder Lucy Graham scored twice as Hibernian got their Champions League campaign off to a winning start with a five-goal thumping of Swansea City.

Defenders Rachael Small and Siobhan Hunter, plus forward Katey Turner, were the other scorers in Romania.

It was the opening fixture in Group 2, which also includes Kharkiv of Ukraine and hosts Olimpia Cluj.

The 10 group winners qualify for the knock-out stage along with one best runner-up.

Scottish Women's Premier League runners-up Hibs, who made their debut in the competition last season, took control against Swansea after Small slotted the opening goal after 11 minutes.

Turner fired the second seven minutes later and two goals within six minutes either side of the break ended the Welsh champions' hopes of a comeback.

Small opened the scoring for Hibs in Romania

Graham scored from the penalty spot then, after half-time, Hunter added to Hibs' tally from a free-kick.

Three minutes from the final whistle, Graham's turn and shot completed the rout.

Hibs, who presently lead the SWPL from champions Glasgow City, lost 10-1 on aggregate to Bayern Munich after qualifying direct for the knock-out stage last season.

Chris Roberts' side next face Kharkiv on Friday, while Ian Owens' Swansea, who are in the competition for the third time but were not involved last season, take on Cluj.

The final round of fixtures are on Monday.

Scottish champions City, who have a game in hand over Hibs in this season's domestic league, again start their Champions League campaign in the knock-out stage.