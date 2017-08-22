Antonio Rojano: Hamilton sign forward, subject to international clearance

Hamilton hope to have Antonio Rojano (right) available to face Celtic next month

Hamilton Academical have signed Argentine forward Antonio Rojano on a two-year deal, subject to international clearance and a work permit.

Rojano, 26, has spent most of his career so far in his homeland but most recently with Real Potosi in Bolivia, where he scored 15 times last season.

"He's a different type of striker to what we currently have," said Hamilton manager Martin Canning.

"He's a poacher who can score goals and add value to the team at the top end."

Striker Alex D'Acol departed Hamilton during the close season and Rakish Bingham has been leading the line for Canning's side so far this season, supported by Steven Boyd and Louis Longridge.

And last week, forward Eamonn Brophy left Accies to join Scottish Premiership rivals Kilmarnock.

"It's taken a while getting the deal tied up because of all the bits of paperwork that have had to be gone through, but we're almost there now," Canning said of Rojano's arrival.

"Once we have got the international clearance and work permit confirmed he will be available to play.

"That could still take a couple of weeks yet so we're looking at the Celtic game on 8 September for him joining in."

New deal 'a no-brainer' - Docherty

On Monday, midfielder Greg Docherty, 20, signed a new deal to stay with Hamilton until 2020.

"It was a no-brainer for me," said the Scotland Under-21 international. "There was not much to talk about once I knew the offer was on the table.

"The club have shown great faith in me with it being quite a long deal and that's massive for me.

"It's only a handful of players like Ali Crawford, Grant Gillespie and Michael Devlin who have been given a deal of this length.

"It shows the club have great belief in me and hopefully I can kick on even further now."