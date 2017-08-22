World Cup qualifying: Austria pick two new caps in squad to face Wales
West Ham midfielder Marko Arnautovic is included in Austria's squad to face Wales in their World Cup qualifier at Cardiff City Stadium on 2 September.
Arnautovic, who joined from Stoke for £24m in July, scored twice in the 2-2 draw in Vienna last October.
Defenders Moritz Bauer of Rubin Kazan and SK Rapid's Maximilian Wober earn first call-ups from Marcel Koller.
That sees Tottenham defender Kevin Wimmer left out, although the £15m West Brom target remains on standby.
Wales coach Chris Coleman will announce his squad on Friday, 25 August to face Austria and then Moldova in Chisinau three days later.