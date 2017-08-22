Santiago Arias: Swansea eye PSV Eindhoven and Colombia defender

From the section

PSV defender Santiago Arias has won 32 caps for Colombia

Swansea City are interested in signing Santiago Arias from PSV Eindhoven, BBC Wales Sport understands.

The 25-year-old has won 32 caps for Colombia and joined the Dutch side from Sporting Lisbon in 2013.

Arias normally plays at right-back but can also slot into central defence and would add experience to Swansea manager Paul Clement's backline.

Another target, Hull City midfielder Sam Clucas, is expected at Liberty Stadium for a medical on Tuesday.

Swansea have agreed a fee for the 26-year-old but Clucas still needs to agree personal terms and pass the medical.