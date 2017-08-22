Hearts: Billy Davies out of contention for head coach vacancy

Billy Davies, right, watched Kilmarnock lose to Celtic at Rugby Park on Saturday

Billy Davies has revealed he is not in the running to become the new head coach at Hearts.

The former Derby and Nottingham Forest manager spoke to the club about the vacancy and advised on the changes he would like to make.

The Hearts board were expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss their options, which no longer include Davies.

"I spoke to Hearts, looked at their structure and gave a plan on how to alter it to improve the club," he said.

"It appears they are not ready to make the internal changes required to achieve greater success.

"It seems to me they just want to change the figurehead."

Hearts owner Ann Budge has been leading the recruitment process since the departure of Ian Cathro before the beginning of the Premiership season.

Interim head coach Jon Daly has taken charge of Hearts' opening three Premiership games

Dougie Freedman was interviewed but has joined Crystal Palace as sporting director, while former England manager Steve McClaren was on the shortlist but has taken up a coaching consultancy role with Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Former Hearts players Steven Pressley and Paul Hartley have also been interviewed, along with interim head coach Jon Daly. Talks were held with Davies about the role, which involves working under director of football Craig Levein, but Davies believes more radical change is required.

"It's my belief just changing the manager will not achieve what's required for success," he added.

"I wish them well in their future endeavours."

The Hearts board are due to discuss if any of the interviewees are outstanding enough candidates to appoint straight away, if second interviews are required for some candidates, or to open the recruitment process out further to new candidates.

Daly could, therefore, remain in charge for Saturday's Premiership visit to Motherwell.