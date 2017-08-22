Omar Beckles: Shrewsbury Town sign Accrington Stanley defender

Omar Beckles
Omar Beckles (right) is Shrewsbury's 13th summer signing

Shrewsbury Town have signed centre-back Omar Beckles from Accrington Stanley on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old made 50 appearances for the League Two side after joining from non-league Aldershot last summer.

He started his career at Millwall and spent time at the Glenn Hoddle Academy in Spain before resuming his career.

"I like to say I'm a ball playing centre-half that's capable of playing both sides of the game," Beckles said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC