DR Congo's Jires Kembo-Ekoko moves to Turkey's Buraspor

Former France youth international Jires Kembo-Ekoko has been approached to play for DR Congo but is yet earn his first cap

DR Congo target Jirès Kembo Ekoko has joined Bursaspor on a two-year deal from UAE side Al Nasr.

The Turkish club announced the signing on Tuesday, with the player revealing his delight to work under Paul Le Guen.

The former France youth international was called up for DR Congo's 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Central African Republic in September 2015.

However Kembo-Ekoko did not play in the tie and is yet to earn his first cap.

His father Kembo Uba Kembo played for DR Congo (formerly Zaire) in the 1974 Fifa World Cup. Kembo-Ekoko is the cousin of French youth sensation Kylian Mbappe, their fathers are brothers.