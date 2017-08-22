Savvas Mourgos: Norwich City sign Arsenal midfielder on two-year deal

From the section

Savvas Mourgos (right) could make his debut for Norwich's Under-23s against Stoke on Friday

Norwich City have signed Arsenal midfielder Savvas Mourgos on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Mourgos, 19, made five appearances for Arsenal Under-23s last season, having joined the club from Greek Superleague side Panionios in 2014.

The Greece youth international signed his first professional contract with the Gunners in April 2016 after playing for the club's under-18s and under-19s.

The attacking midfielder will initially join Norwich's under-23 side.

