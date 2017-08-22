Valeri Belokon: Blackpool club president resigns as director of club

Valeri Belokon's company VB Football Assets has been a minor shareholder in Blackpool since 2006

Blackpool president Valeri Belokon has resigned as director of the club.

The 57-year-old is currently involved in a legal dispute with Owen and Karl Oyston, Blackpool's owner and chairman.

Belokon, whose company VB Football Assets is a minor shareholder in the club, is claiming against the Oystons for "unfair prejudice" against shareholders - which they deny.

In a statement Belokon said it would be best if the club was free of "emotional disagreements" among the club's owners.

The Latvian also said in a statement that he has delegated Normunds Malnacs, who was director between 2006 and 2012, as his replacement.

BBC Radio Lancashire has contacted Blackpool for a response and is awaiting a statement from the club.