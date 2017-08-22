Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid star calls five-game ban 'incomprehensible'

Cristiano Ronaldo put Real Madrid 2-1 up before he was sent off at the Nou Camp

Cristiano Ronaldo says a decision by Spain's administrative sports court to uphold his five-game ban for pushing a referee is "incomprehensible".

The court told AFP it had rejected the 32-year-old Real Madrid forward's appeal after he was sent off in the 3-1 win against Barcelona in the Super Cup.

He got a one-match ban for two yellow cards and a further four for pushing the referee after he had been sent off.

"From injustice to injustice, they will never bring me down," he posted.

The two bookings at the Nou Camp were for taking off his shirt to celebrate his goal to make it 2-1, and for a dive.

Ronaldo has already served two games of his ban - last week's second leg, which Real won 2-0, and Sunday's 3-0 La Liga win against Deportivo La Coruna.

The Portugal forward will not return to domestic action until 20 September against Real Betis, but can play in the Champions League.