Champions League: Defeat in Astana is 'wake-up call' - James Forrest

Ntcham (centre) is congratulated after his goal made it 4-2 in Astana

Celtic will need to improve on a shaky second-leg defeat after securing a Champions League play-off victory over Astana, says James Forrest.

Brendan Rodgers' side reached the group stage for the second year in a row.

Having beaten Astana 5-0 in Glasgow, Celtic lost Tuesday's return game 4-3 in Kazakhstan.

"It's a bit of a wake-up call, but we're all buzzing and delighted to get in the Champions League," said Forrest, who scored in the first leg.

"I thought first-half we played well, went into the break at 1-1. Start of the second half, we conceded two goals and that gave them a wee lift.

"We did it the hard way, but we there in the end and finished strongly.

"We know that when you play in Europe, especially away from home, it's going to be hard. You need to take your chances more than domestically.

"We'll see the draw on Thursday. It's going to be six good games to look forward to.

"We've had Barcelona that last couple of years, so it would be nice to get Real Madrid or teams like that."

Celtic finished bottom of a group topped by Barcelona last season, having also met the Catalans on Champions League duty in 2013, 2012, 2008 and 2004.

Griffiths (right) also said he fancied a meeting with Champions League holders Real Madrid

Leigh Griffiths, who scored Celtic's late third goal on a topsy-turvy evening, had earlier missed a good chance just moments before Astana opened up a 4-1 lead.

Olivier Ntcham settled the visitors' nerves with a deflected shot on 80 minutes, while a lovely curling strike from Scott Sinclair had levelled during a first-half managed well by Rodgers' team.

"Ultimately, it's a disappointing result, but the main thing was to come here and get the job done," said striker Griffiths after the club's 42-match unbeaten run came to an end.

"We knew they were going to come out and press us high up the pitch, but for the first 15-20 minutes, we controlled the game.

"Then they scored with a deflection, which isn't great, then we got a goal back through Scotty, which was a great finish, then we got an earful from the manager telling us to keep the ball, make them run.

"Then, for the first 10-15 minutes of the second half, we just collapsed.

"They scored two goals in quick succession and I've got a chance to put the ball in the back of the net and I've not done it.

"Twenty-five seconds later, they go up the pitch and score. It's hard to take, but we showed great resilience to get two goals and kill the tie off.

"It's not like us at all. Normally we're defensively solid, but is just shows you what can happen on the night. Fair play to Astana, they had a go, but the job was done in the first leg."

Nir Bitton and Kristoffer Ajer played in central defence for Celtic in Kazakhstan

Analysis - former Celtic striker Scott McDonald

"There are question marks for me because you are going to be playing an elite level of opposition [in the group phase].

"There will be times when they are up against it and Celtic will need a better defensive shape collectively, to be difficult to play against.

"To get points on the board, that's an improvement they need to make. Give up the ball for periods of time and be hard and compact."