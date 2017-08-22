Rangers secure loan deal for Manchester City winger Aaron Nemane

Nemane playing in the 2016 FA Youth Cup final

Rangers have agreed a loan deal for Manchester City's teenage winger Aaron Nemane.

The 19-year-old is the first Ibrox arrival overseen by Mark Allen, who joined as director of football in July.

Allen, 54, spent seven years overseeing the youth academy set-up at City before his switch to Rangers.

The move for Nemane may mean the end of Rangers' interest in Jamie Walker after failed bids for the Hearts forward earlier in the summer.

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has made nine other signings since the end of last season, including Portuguese wingers Dalcio and Daniel Candeias.