Neil Warnock: Cardiff City boss wants loan midfielder

Neil Warnock has started his first full season at Cardiff City

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock hopes to sign a midfielder on loan before the transfer window shuts on 31 August.

Striker Omar Bogle, who made his debut in Tuesday's 2-1 EFL Cup loss to Burton, became Cardiff's eighth summer signing when he joined from Wigan.

Warnock aims to offload some players before the deadline passes, but is also in the market for one more addition.

"I'm trying to get somebody on loan later on, just a last-minute job on loan, in midfield," Warnock said.

"Just in case if we lose Gunar [Aron Gunnarsson] and Rallsy [Joe Ralls], we've only got Loic [Damour] up our sleeve really.

"I think we need another one. I know Greg [Halford] can play there, but we need another body in there as well.

"So if two or three of our lads leave, I think we need another one."

With four wins from the Bluebirds' first four league games of the season, Warnock demonstrated where his priorities lay by making 10 changes from Saturday's 2-1 win at Wolves.

Although Cardiff suffered a first defeat of the season against Burton Albion, Warnock is happy that the Championship leaders can concentrate on the league.

"Fortunately we're not in a cup now until the FA Cup [in January] so we can concentrate on the league," he said.

Winger Craig Noone and left-back Declan John were not involved having both been told they can leave the club.