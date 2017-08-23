Kyle Walker-Peters: Tottenham defender signs new contract until 2020

From the section

Kyle Walker-Peters has played one Premier League game for Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker-Peters has signed a new contract with the club until 2020.

The 20-year-old right-back made his Premier League debut for Spurs in the 2-0 win at Newcastle on 13 August.

Walker-Peters is a product of Tottenham's academy and has represented England at under-18, under-19 and under-20 levels.

He helped England beat Venezuela 1-0 in the final of the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea in June.

Tottenham sold England right-back Kyle Walker to Manchester City for £45m in July.