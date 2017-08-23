Kyle Bartley: Swansea City hopeful over defender's injury

Swansea defender Kyle Bartley spent last season on loan at Leeds United, where he played 49 games

Swansea City head coach Paul Clement is hopeful over the injury suffered by defender Kyle Bartley.

The 26-year-old fell awkwardly in Tuesday's 4-1 EFL Cup win at MK Dons and was taken off on a stretcher and will undergo scans on the knee problem.

"I thought it could be a bad one at the start, but maybe it's not as bad as we thought," Clement said.

"He's going to have some time out but it's difficult to say how long at this point."

Bartley spent last season on loan at Leeds United but has featured in all three of Swansea's games so far this season.

Striker Fernando Llorente has missed the start of the campaign as he recovers from a broken arm, but last season's top scorer is moving closer to a return.

There is a slim chance the Spaniard could play some part Saturday's Premier League trip to Crystal Palace.

"We'll leave the decision as late as possible," Clement added.

"I would say it's 60-40 against playing but I'm still hopeful, we'll see, give him as much time as possible."