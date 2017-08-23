Ola Aina: England youth international earns Nigeria call-up

Ola Aina is on loan from Chelsea at English Championship side Hull City

Chelsea's Ola Aina, currently on loan at Championship club Hull City, has been named in Nigeria's squad for next month's 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon.

London-born Aina has played for England at youth level from under-16 through to under-20 level.

Aina, 20, missed a friendly against Togo in June as his international switch had not been confirmed.

He trained with Nigeria in March after a friendly against Senegal in London.

Also named in the 23-man squad by coach Gernot Rohr is uncapped Israel-based striker Anthony Nwakaeme.

Captain John Mikel Obi and Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses are both back after missing June's 2019 Nations Cup home defeat against South Africa with injury.

Other experienced players making a return includes defender Leon Balogun, in-form China-based striker Odion Ighalo and Aaron Samuel, with the latter named among seven players on standby.

Leicester City trio of Kelechi Iheanacho, Ahmed Musa and Wilfred Ndidi as well as Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi are also in the squad for the two crucial games.

Nigeria face 2017 Africa Cup of Nations winners Cameroon at home in south-eastern city of Uyo on 1 September before the return fixture in Yaounde three days later.

The Super Eagles are top of Group B with six points, after wins over Zambia and Algeria in their first two matches, while the Indomitable Lions lie second with only two points following 1-1 draws with Algeria and Zambia.

"Seven other players have been placed on standby, but any of them would be contacted to move to camp only in the case there is any issue with any player on the list of 23," the NFF said in a statement.

Nigeria's 23-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC IfeanyiUbah); Dele Alampasu (Cesarense FC, Portugal)

Defenders: William Ekong (Bursaspor, Turkey); Abdullahi Shehu (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz, Germany); Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag, The Netherlands); Elderson Echiejile (Sivasspor, Turkey); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes, France); Ola Aina (Hull City, England)

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi (Tianjin Teda, China); Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense, Portugal); John Ogu (Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Israel); Mikel Agu (Bursaspor, Turkey)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal, England); Odion Ighalo (Chang Chun-Yatai, China); Victor Moses (Chelsea, England); Anthony Nwakaeme (Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Israel)

Standby: Uche Agbo (Standard Liege, Belgium); Henry Onyekuru (Anderlecht, Belgium); Kenneth Omeruo (Chelsea, England); Aaron Samuel (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Ifeanyi Ifeanyi and Alhassan Ibrahim (Akwa United); Stephen Eze (FC IfeanyiUbah)