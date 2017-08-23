James Perch: QPR defender ruled out for months after dislocating kneecap against Hull City

James Perch
James Perch joined QPR from Wigan on a three-year deal in 2015.

Queens Park Rangers say full-back James Perch will be out "for a number of months" with a dislocated kneecap.

The 31-year-old sustained the injury in the 2-1 win over Hull City on 19 August and now faces a prolonged period on the sidelines.

"We're all really devastated for him but he's a strong character and we're all right behind him," boss Ian Holloway told QPR's website.

Fellow defender Joel Lynch has picked up a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, midfielder Nasser El-Khayati, 28, has had his contract terminated by mutual consent.

He joined the R's in January 2016 from Burton Albion and went on to make 25 appearances, scoring one goal.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story