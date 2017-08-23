Norwich City: Coach Daniel Farke impressed by Tom Trybull debut in EFL Cup

Tom Trybull began his career as a youngster with Hansa Rostock

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke is hopeful of big things from Tom Trybull after his fellow German made a goalscoring debut in the EFL Cup.

The 24-year-old agreed a one-year contract with the Canaries following a trial at Carrow Road.

And his volleyed finish crowned a 4-1 win over Charlton as the Championship club progressed to the third round.

"He's full of potential and technically such a good player," Farke told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"I had a feeling he deserved to be in the squad, and when he came on (as a substitute) he looked really sharp, good in passing and really aggressive."

Trybull was offered the chance to earn a deal with Norwich after leaving Dutch club ADO Den Haag at the end of June.

"He was really highly rated in Germany at the age of 18 and played at Werder Bremen when they were really good in the Bundesliga," said Farke.

"He had a really hard last two and a half years, but we know about his potential and when he's really in shape he can determine the rhythm of a game, and find a good balance between counter actions and playmaking.

"It was only 15 minutes, but he showed a really brilliant performance in those 15 minutes and it will help him."

The third-round draw takes place in China at 04:15 BST on Thursday.

Asked whether he would be following it live, Farke joked: "Yes, for sure, I will get up and eat my cornflakes and have a cup of tea and watch it.

"No, I think I will sleep because the last time I watched the draw, I thought we had a home game and then we realised it was an away game, so for that I won't watch the draw again. I'll stay in bed."