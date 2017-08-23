Mick McCarthy: Ipswich Town youngsters delight boss despite EFL Cup defeat

Defender George Fowler was one of a number of Ipswich debutants against Crystal Palace

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy had no regrets about packing his team with youngsters despite their EFL Cup second-round defeat by Crystal Palace.

McCarthy claimed before the game that he only had eight fit first-teamers.

And the average age of the 10 outfield players who started the 2-1 loss against Palace was under 20.

"They played like men. If they get one game or 150 games in Ipswich Town's first team, that one is going to leave a lasting memory with them," he said.

Ipswich went into the game after starting the season with five successive victories and they are one of two sides in the Championship with a 100% record.

But former Millwall, Sunderland and Wolves boss McCarthy made 11 changes at Selhurst Park against Premier League opposition.

"They'd have seen my team and thought 'if we don't beat this mob we're in trouble', but as soon as you start thinking that, it puts that seed of doubt in your head and you've got that fear factor and I think we contributed to making it that way by the way we played," he told BBC Radio Suffolk..

"I told them before the game: 'Leave yourself proud of your performance. If your mum and dad are here, let them be proud of it. Don't miss an opportunity to perform well'.

"I think there are players there who could come in and play (in the Championship). I'm not saying they are going to play 40 games (this season) but if we need a bit of help - we haven't got a big squad - they've all given me a bit of comfort and confidence that I've got a bit of back-up."