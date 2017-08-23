Jade Moore: England midfielder agrees new Reading Women deal

Jade Moore was part of the England side beaten by the Netherlands in the Euro 2017 semi-finals

England midfielder Jade Moore has signed an extended contract with Women's Super League One side Reading.

The 26-year-old joined in May ahead of the WSL Spring Series, after previous club Notts County Ladies folded.

"She gave us a different dimension to our midfield which I think we needed," manager Kelly Chambers told Reading's website.

"I'm really excited to work with her and push this club in the right direction."

The length of the new contract has not been disclosed.

Moore was a key part of the England Lionesses' squad which reached the semi-finals of the 2015 Women's World Cup and Euro 2017.

She will be joined at Reading this season by her England team-mate Fara Williams, who has signed from Arsenal.