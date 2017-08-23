Joe Mason: Burton Albion sign Wolves striker on loan until January

Joe Mason joined Wolves in January 2016 after five seasons at Cardiff

Burton Albion have signed striker Joe Mason on loan from Wolves.

The 26-year-old has joined the Brewers until 2 January and adds to the club's attacking options after a long-term injury to summer signing Liam Boyce.

Mason spent five seasons at Cardiff, scoring 22 league goals, before joining Wolves in January 2016.

"We need goals and we are building up other options," said Burton manager Nigel Clough. "We are not ruling out getting someone else in as well."

