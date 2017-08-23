Tottenham sign Southampton goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga

From the section

Gazzaniga is reunited with Mauricio Pochettino, who managed him during his time at Southampton

Tottenham have signed goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga from Southampton to provide back-up to Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm.

The 25-year-old Argentine spent last year on loan at Rayo Vallecano, making 22 appearances for the Spanish side.

He replaces Pau Lopez in Maurico Pochettino's squad after the 22-year-old returned to Espanyol following a season on loan at White Hart Lane.

Gazzaniga started his career at Valencia before moving to England with Gillingham in July 2011.

He has signed a five-year contract at Spurs.