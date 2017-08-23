Tony Pulis: West Brom manager 'can't wait' for transfer window changes

West Brom have begun the new season with three wins

West Brom manager Tony Pulis says he "can't wait" for proposed changes to the transfer window to be agreed.

Next month, Premier League and EFL clubs will discuss closing the transfer window before the season begins.

Pulis, discussing ongoing speculation over Baggies defender Jonny Evans, said he was behind the plans to prevent disruption once the season has started.

"I can't wait until the situation changes. It's unsettling for the players and clubs involved," he said.

"Managers have been talking about shutting the window before the season starts for a long time but people don't take any notice.

"Like retrospective action against diving, it takes ages for the idea to sink in."

Last week, West Brom rejected an £18m bid from Manchester City for Evans.

However, fellow Albion defender Craig Dawson, 27, has signed a new three-year contract which ties him to The Hawthorns until 2020.

"I've watched the club come through a challenging spell and like to feel I have played my part in helping us improve," said Dawson.