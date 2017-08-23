Scotland Under-21s: Oliver Burke and Anthony Ralston receive first call-ups

Oliver Burke has five senior caps for Scotland

Oliver Burke has been included in the Scotland Under-21 squad for the first time as one of 22 players selected for next month's game with the Netherlands.

RB Leipzig winger Burke, 20, has previously played for the senior side and at under-19 and under-20 level.

Celtic defender Anthony Ralston also receives a first call-up by coach Scot Gemmill.

The Scots' first European Championship qualifying Group 4 match will be at the Paisley 2021 Stadium on 5 September.

By then, the Dutch will have played their opener at home to England, with Andorra, Latvia and Ukraine also in the group.

Group winners qualify for the 2019 finals in Italy and the four best runners-up will enter play-offs for the final two places.

Kilmarnock quartet Greg Taylor, Adam Frizzell, Dominic Thomas and Iain Wilson are in Gemmill's squad and there are also places for Celtic left-back Calvin Miller, Hearts defender John Souttar, Aberdeen forward Scott Wright and Barnsley midfielder Stevie Mallan.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Ryan Fulton (Hamilton Academical), Jack Ruddy (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Defenders: Jason Kerr (Queen of the South, on loan from St Johnstone), Ross McCrorie (Rangers), Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Calvin Miller (Celtic), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Liam Smith (St Mirren, on loan from Heart of Midlothian), John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian), Greg Taylor (Kilmarnock)

Midfielders: Theo Archibald (Brentford), Chris Cadden (Motherwell), Adam Frizzell (Kilmarnock), Michael Johnston (Celtic), Stephen Mallan (Barnsley), Lewis Morgan (St Mirren), Dominic Thomas (Kilmarnock), Iain Wilson (Kilmarnock)

Forwards: Oliver Burke (RB Leipzig), Ryan Hardie (Rangers), Oliver McBurnie (Swansea City), Scott Wright (Aberdeen)