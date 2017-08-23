Aston Villa hope to sign West Ham's Robert Snodgrass on season-long loan

Robert Snodgrass has not featured this season under Slaven Bilic

Aston Villa hope to secure Scotland midfielder Robert Snodgrass on loan from West Ham United until the end of the season.

Snodgrass played for Villa manager Steve Bruce at Hull City, helping the Tigers gain promotion to the Premier League in 2015.

West Ham signed the 29-year-old for around £10m from Hull in January.

But Snodgrass has not settled at the London club and has not featured in the Hammers' match-day squads this season.

His last competitive action came for Scotland in June's 2-2 draw with England in a World Cup qualifier at Hampden.

Sunderland manager Simon Grayson expressed an interest when West Ham announced this month that Snodgrass was free to leave the club, but he could instead head to Championship rivals Villa.

Following Monday's 4-1 EFL Cup win over Wigan Athletic, Villa assistant manager Colin Calderwood would not be drawn on his club's reported interest.

Snodgrass (left) made his last competitive appearance for Scotland against England

"I have heard the rumour, but I am not party to all that information, so I can't enlighten you," he said.

Snodgrass had found it hard to become a regular starter last season under manager Slaven Bilic and seven of his 15 West Ham appearances have been as a substitute.

Bilic on Monday confirmed he could still add another signing to his squad before the transfer window closes and that there could also be movement out of London Stadium.

"Like most of the clubs, we are ready to do something both ways in case something good comes, so that is a maybe," he said ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup tie against Cheltenham Town.

Scotland head coach Gordon Strachan this week chose Snodgrass and Newcastle United defender Grant Hanley in his latest World Cup qualifying squad despite their lack of action this season.

"One or two are playing with knocks and may need a rest and there's one or two who aren't in the team at the moment, so we made the squad a wee bit larger than normal," he said as he prepares to face Lithuania on 1 September and Malta three days later.

"We will keep an eye on them and their fitness and monitor the guys with knocks."