Cedric Kipre: Motherwell defender extends terms, a month after arriving

French defender Cedric Kipre played for Leicester City before joining Motherwell

Defender Cedric Kipre has extended his Motherwell contract, just a month after joining the Fir Park club.

The 20-year-old Frenchman initially signed a one-year deal with the Steelmen, but has now committed to staying with Stephen Robinson's side until at least 2019.

Kipre has featured in all eight of Motherwell's fixtures this season.

"I'm very happy here and to be honest I was surprised to sign a new deal so quickly," he told the club website.

"It makes it better that people around the club are very happy with me and the fans are as well - so that pushes me to do my best.

"I want to make sure I stay in the team and do my very best every week. I speak with the manager a lot and what I like about him is that he takes care of everyone, so I look forward to working with him for another season."

Motherwell have won all five of their Scottish League Cup matches in the current campaign, and will host Aberdeen in the quarter-finals.

Well also recorded their first Premiership win of the season on Saturday, beating Ross County at Fir Park.

"We're absolutely delighted Cedric has signed an extended deal as his progress so far has exceeded our expectations," manager Robinson said.

"We brought him to the club after seeing potential in him, given he is still just 20, but he has really taken to life in Scotland and is enjoying himself.

"The key for Cedric is to continue to improve, continue to show the same sort of progress and if he does that, he'll have an extremely bright future in the game."