James Jones: Crewe midfielder to stay after injury scuppers potential move

James Jones made 53 appearances for Crewe last season

James Jones is staying at League Two side Crewe after a potential move to an unnamed Championship club was scuppered by doubts over his recovery from a recent hernia operation.

Crewe boss David Artell said: "He's not fit, so he's not going anywhere.

"He's got to make sure gets fit, gets back in the team and scores some goals and then we'll reassess in January."

The Scotland Under-21 midfielder, 21, has played 108 times for Crewe and scored 12 goals, 11 coming last season.

Artell told BBC Radio Stoke: "He's a good kid with a great head on his shoulders - an intelligent boy and a great pro.

"James' unfortunate luck and his loss is our gain as a football club and me as a manager.

"We want our players do well and get sold on. We still want that. As soon as he's fit he'll be in that bracket."