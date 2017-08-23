Stephen Kingsley: Hull City sign Swansea City defender on three-year deal

Stephen Kingsley had not featured for Swansea so far this season

Hull City have signed defender Stephen Kingsley from Swansea City on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The transfer of the 23-year-old came on the same day that Hull midfielder Sam Clucas joined the Welsh club.

Scotland international Kingsley, who plays at centre-half or left-back, made 17 Premier League appearances after joining Swansea from Falkirk in 2014.

"It's time for me to really kick on," Kingsley said. "I hope to get plenty of games at a very competitive level."

