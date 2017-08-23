Davinson Sanchez: Tottenham complete signing of Ajax defender on six-year deal

From the section

Tottenham have completed the signing of defender Davinson Sanchez from Ajax in a reported club record £42m deal.

The 21-year-old Colombia centre-back has agreed a six-year deal subject to receipt of his work permit.

Spurs' previous record was the £30m paid to Newcastle for France midfielder Moussa Sissoko last year.

Sanchez becomes the Premier League club's second summer signing after goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga joined from Southampton on Wednesday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.