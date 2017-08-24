Gossip back pages - Friday 25 August 24 Aug From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/41032701 Read more about sharing. The Daily Express' back page states that striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic took a pay cut to rejoin Manchester United The Daily Mirror also leads with the Swede's return to the Old Trafford club on a one-year deal The Sun goes with Chelsea drawing Atletico Madrid in the Champions League group stage - with Blues striker Diego Costa having declared he wants to return to the Spanish side Sticking with the Champions League, Real Madrid attacking midfielder Gareth Bale is likely to face his old club Tottenham after the two teams were drawn together The Guardian says that Everton striker Wayne Rooney might be coaxed out of international retirement for the 2018 World Cup - assuming England qualify