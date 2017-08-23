The FA Cup: Crazy tie sees four penalties in seven minutes and two disallowed goals

Whyteleafe eventually won the tie to progress

Four penalties in seven minutes in a six-goal, 120-minute thriller is value for money in anyone's book.

Credit then to Erith Town of the Southern Counties East Premier Division and Isthmian League South side Whyteleafe for turning in an absolute FA Cup classic.

BBC Sport takes you through the FA Cup preliminary round replay with the help of social media.

An FA Cup epic unfolds

It all started so well for the home team. Erith's Dan Palfrey had already despatched a free-kick when Ryan Golding made it 2-0 from the spot on 38 minutes, and started a flurry of spot-kicks.

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

However, Sam Clayton drew Whyteleafe level with two penalties of his own, making no mistake on either occasion. Erith regained the lead with the fourth spot-kick of the game, again netted by Golding, to make it 3-2 on the stroke of half-time.

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

Not a great time for this supporter to miss part of the game either... I hope you persevered, mate.

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

Just to sum it up as the pies and Bovril were being quaffed - although we think Whyteleafe had already lost count, as there had been four penalties by this stage.

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

The drama was taking its toll on everyone. Notably the media team at Erith.

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

Thankfully, one fan had some sage advice for that all-important match report later.

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

With nine minutes to go in this preliminary round replay, the visitors equalise. This one is fated to go to pens.

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

Was the game not exciting enough, ref? Whyteleafe had TWO goals disallowed in extra time.

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

By this point, Erith had given up on banter. Just a resigned type of the keys.

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

Mind you, someone will always find a witticism.

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

Finally... a winner. 4-1 to the home team on penalties. Harsh on Whyteleafe. Massive for Erith. Nine successful penalties in all. That's the magic of the FA Cup right there.