EFL Cup third round draw: Holders Man Utd to host Burton Albion

Holders Manchester United start their defence at home to Championship club Burton Albion

Holders Manchester United will begin their defence of the EFL Cup with a home tie against Championship club Burton Albion at Old Trafford.

Thursday's third round draw in Beijing, which took place at 04:15 BST, also saw Liverpool drawn away to Premier League rivals Leicester.

Manchester City go to West Brom, while Arsenal will host League One Doncaster Rovers.

Nottingham Forest's reward for beating Newcastle is a trip to Chelsea.

The 16 fixtures will be played in the week commencing 18 September.

It will be Burton's first trip to Old Trafford for 11 years. In 2006, as a non-League club, they earned a lucrative FA Cup third round replay after holding a United team featuring the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney to a goalless draw.

There are four all-Premier League ties in total, with Crystal Palace hosting Huddersfield and Brighton travelling to Bournemouth.

The winners of the delayed second round tie between Championship Barnsley and Derby County face a trip to Wembley after being drawn away to Tottenham.

Bristol Rovers, 18th in League One and the lowest ranked club left in this season's competition, visit Championship Wolves, who knocked out last season's runners-up Southampton on Wednesday.

Burnley's new club record £15m signing Chris Wood faces an early reunion with his former Leeds United team-mates at Turf Moor.

Third time lucky

There was surprise when the organisers announced earlier in the week the draw would be taking place in China at 04:15 BST on Thursday.

Previous draws for the competition have been beset by problems - including teams being drawn out twice and confusion around home and away ties.

The third round draw appeared to go without incident. There was no live coverage anywhere of the draw - on television or online - but details were released on social media.

The English Football League apologised for an issue with the graphics that accompanied their live stream of the first-round draw - which took place in Thailand - when Charlton accidently appeared in two ties and Forest Green Rovers were listed as playing Wolves when they had been drawn against MK Dons.

Following the second-round draw, the EFL was forced to clarify which teams were playing at home in four of the ties, after mistakes during the live announcement.

This is the first season of a three-year naming rights deal for the EFL Cup - formerly the League Cup - with Carabao, a Thai energy drink.

Third round draw

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City

Everton v Sunderland

Leicester City v Liverpool

Manchester United v Burton Albion

Brentford v Norwich City

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bristol Rovers

Burnley v Leeds

Arsenal v Doncaster Rovers

Bristol City v Stoke City

Reading v Swansea City

Aston Villa v Middlesbrough

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

West Ham United v Bolton Wanderers

Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town

Tottenham Hotspur v Barnsley/Derby County

Bournemouth v Brighton and Hove Albion